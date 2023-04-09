Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

As the Christian community around the world celebrate Easter today, the Speaker of Taraba State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. John Kizito Bonzana has called on the people to embrace peace and love for a better future.

In a message signed by his Chief of Staff Mr Sukuji Bakoji, Bonzana felicitates with Christians in the state and urge them to keep hope alive, trusting that Christ’s resurrection would herald the beginning of great things in the lives of the people.

“Speaker of Taraba State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. John Kizito Bonzena JP, on behalf of the Principal Officers, Honourable Members, Clerk, Management and Staff, heartily felicitates with Christians in the State and the country on this year’s Easter celebration.

“The Speaker prays that the Resurrection Power of Christ should lift and spur all Christians and non-Christians alike in the country from despair, hopeleness and weakness to hope, strength and unending happiness; stressing that Easter is a symbol of hope, renewal and new life.

“He further urges the Christians to use the auspicious Easter season to pray fervently for peaceful transition of power both at the State and federal levels come 29th May, 2023 and for lasting peace, so that Nigeria will take her rightful place among the comity of democratic nations in the world” the statement read in part.

Meanwhile, the immediate past Speaker of the State House of Assembly Professor Joseph Albasu Kunini has called on Christians to emulate the virtues of Christ and live their lives in sacrifice for the common good of others.

Kunini, who spoke to journalists in Jalingo after Easter Mass on Sunday said that Christ’s triumph over the darkest forces of evil including death and the tomb itself shows that those who believe in Him can indeed do all things.

“We are indeed happy today because it is Easter. This is the Hallmark of our faith. If Christ had not risen from the dead, there would be no basis for the faith we profess. His resurrection is the hope we hold unto.

“Let me encourage us all emulate Christ, who suffered unimaginable pains, humiliation and agony for the salvation of others. If we can learn to live for the good of others, I think we would have a better society.

“I also want to use this opportunity to call on all of us to pray for our dear state and the country at large. This is a transition era and the polity is heated up a lot. We must stand firm and pray for peace to prevail” Kunini said.