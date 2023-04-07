By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rejoiced with Nigerians, particularly Christian faithful and residents of the State as they celebrate this year’s Easter-the commemoration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The governor urged Lagos residents, particularly Christians to emulate Jesus Christ’s virtues of humility, perseverance and compassion, which made Him die on the cross for the atonement of our sins and reconciling us with God.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in his Easter Message issued on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, urged Christians to continue to live in peace, love and harmony with believers in other faiths, noting that good neighbourliness, selflessness, patience, and love were among the several lessons taught and exemplified by our Lord Jesus Christ.

The Governor also implored Nigerians, particularly, Christians to use the occasion to seek the face of God for continuous peace in Lagos State and Nigeria, especially as the country begins the transition from President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said: “I wish all Lagosians and Christians across the country and other parts of the world, a Happy Easter as we remember the sacrifice and love of Jesus towards mankind. The message of Easter is that of sacrifice, tolerance, harmony, perseverance, and undying love.

“As we commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, I want Lagosians and Nigerians in general to make togetherness and unity of the country the central goal of our nationalities.

“Let us remember to be Christ-like in our love for fellow citizens and our country. As Christians, this period offers us an opportunity to rethink our relationships as individuals, as communities, and as a nation.

“We should also use the period to pray for peace in Lagos State and Nigeria as the country prepares for the May 29 hanging-over ceremony.

“Let us all emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ by simply impacting the lives of friends, colleagues, associates, neighbours, and family members, as well as contributing to the growth and development of our dear Lagos State and Nigeria.

“We should mirror the virtues of humility, compassion, and undying love as demonstrated by Jesus Christ. May the blessing of Easter and the power of the resurrection rekindle our faith in God and humanity. I wish you all a happy celebration.”

The Governor used the opportunity of Easter celebration to commend and thank Lagosians for their steadfastness, resilience, support and cooperation with his administration during his first term, while also reassuring residents of his government’s commitment to continued good governance and more people-oriented programmes during his second term in office.