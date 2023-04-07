From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Effiong Okon, has ordered for immediate clampdown and arrest of unknown gunmen who shot dead a policeman around Marine Base junction, Port Harcourt on Thursday evening.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko a Superintendent of Police (SP), it was gathered, had said the Commissioner of Police, CP Okon, had deployed tactical teams and other intelligence unit with a view to arresting the perpetrators of the crime and bring them to justice.

The incident occurred barely an hour before the state police command called for a peaceful Easter celebration, assuring residents of the provision of adequate security and their safety during and after the celebration.

Saturday Sun gathered that there was pandemonium around Marine Base junction, when unknown gunmen attacked a Police check- point, shot and killed one of the officers on duty.

It could not be ascertained the group behind the operation and the motive for the attack. But, a source in the area disclosed that the perpetrators were the boys that indulge in illegal oil business popularly known as “Kpo fire”.

The source, who craved to remain anonymous, disclosed: “The incident happened before 7:30pm on Thursday. The shooting made people to run to take cover because that junction (Marine Base) is a dangerous area, especially in the night.

“So, fear did not allow us to come out until everywhere was calm. We started hearing that kpo fire boys were responsible for the killing. It may be that police are disturbing them.”

As at the time of filing the report, normalcy has returned to the area as residents and passers-by went about their normal businesses without molestation.