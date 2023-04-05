From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has approved free train rides for indigenes in Lagos and other South West States willing to come to the state to celebrate the Easter festival with their families.

A release made available to newsmen by the spokesperson to the Governor, Olawale Rasheed, the train tagged ‘Imole Free Train Service’ will depart the Iddo-Terminus in Lagos on Thursday, April 6, 2023, by 10 am with stop-overs at designated train stations in Ogun and Oyo States to pick passengers, and is expected to arrive at the Nelson Mandela Park Train Station, Osogbo by 6 p.m.

The release stated that the return trip from Osogbo to Lagos will be on Monday, 10th April by 10 am.

“The Imole free train service is designed to provide relief to citizens of the state travelling home to celebrate with their loved ones.

“Governor Adeleke will not relent in offering free train service for indigenes during festive periods.”

The release enjoined citizens to avail themselves of the opportunity to visit the state and celebrate with their families and loved ones.

The free train was started by the administration of former Governor Rauf Aregbesola and it was sustained by successive governments.