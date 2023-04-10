Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said Easter signifies sacrifice and the amazing love of God.

He told State House correspondents after the Easter Sunday Service at the Aso Villa Chapel, Abuja, “My message is contained in the scripture in John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son that whosoever believes in him will not perish but have eternal life.

“Message of the amazing love of Jesus Christ; amazing love of God, that he gave up his son so that you and I will not have to pay again for our sin; so, it is an amazing day; a fantastic day,’’ he said.

On his part, Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), described Easter as an important season in the life of every Christian.

He said there are two lessons for Nigerians to learn; the lessons of sacrifice and legacy.

“Christ came into the world; gave his life sacrificially for the redemption of mankind; what that teaches us is that we must sacrifice for our communities and for our nation.

“The second lesson is a lesson of legacy; when he was leaving, he gave a great commission.

“He said: go into the world; preach the gospel to everyone; so we have a duty as believers, as Christians to make sure that everyone hears the gospel—the redemption gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“These are two strong messages that I leave with Nigerians today—the need for unity, the need for brotherliness; the need for us to sacrifice for one another. That is the only way we can grow and become a sustainable country,’’ he said