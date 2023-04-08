From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

As Christians world over celebrate the resurrection of Christ, governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta State, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege has urged the people of the state to remain hopeful, noting that the alleged irregularities of the March 18 election would be unraveled.

Omo-Agege who is the Deputy President of the Senate, in his Easter message issued through his Chief Press Secretary, Sunny Areh, said the season should be celebrated in an atmosphere of calm and positive expectations.

Omo-Agege described the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ as the most important event in the salvation of mankind, adding that the solemn celebration should remind Christians of the route taken to secure our salvation.

“When our Saviour was on His earthly assignment, Christ’s traducers sought to scuttle his mission not knowing that by their actions, they had become part of the divine road map.

“At the end of it all, the best efforts of the Redeemer’s traducers fitted into the divine plan to make the salvation of the world not only accomplished but also wholesome.

“There is a lot of lessons to be drawn from this given the disappointment that followed the March 18, 2023 gubernatorial election in Delta State.

“As you celebrate the Easter, I urge everyone to remain calm and positive. Your well-being and the future of your children that you invested by voting for me will surely be realised.

“As the resurrection completed the divine work of salvation, my prayer is that the Almighty who has unquestionable control over our lives will continue to guide, protect and uphold you in all your endeavors,” Omo-Agege stated.