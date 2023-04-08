From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has called on Christians across the country to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ, who in spite of his heavenly endowments, took up the cross to redeem mankind.

Okowa made the call in his Easter goodwill message contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba.

The governor said the country, as a community, would be a better place if adherents of Christianity imbibed the spirit of love, peace and sacrifice, which were the virtues epitomised in Christ.

He said Nigeria was in a critical period, plagued by varying challenges and uncertainties, and charged Christians to use the solemnity of Easter to go in full supplications to God for His intervention.

According to Okowa, Nigeria, as arranged by God, is a great country, but has been weighed down by leadership challenges, which reflect sorely in the socio-economic indices and poor conditions of citizens.

“I am, however, confident that with everyone returning to, and remaining with God, He will redeem the country and restore its greatness.

“I, therefore, call on Nigerians to eschew bitterness and divisive vices, and embrace the virtues of Jesus Christ to return the country to the path of glory,” he said.

In Delta, the governor stated that his administration had done well in building a stronger state for the good of all citizens and residents, and urged the people to use the period of Easter to pray for peace and love in the state.

“Easter is the reason why we are called Christians. But, Christianity places a demand on all of us – the responsibility to look out for each other and be our brother’s keepers.

“As a government, we have to the best of our abilities, used the instrumentalities of governance to affect the lives of Deltans positively. It is a path we swore to thread for the growth of our state and provide prosperity for the people.

“We shall sustain the tempo of our efforts at delivering on our promises until the last day of our tenure.

“I thank Deltans for the support given to our political party, the Peoples Democratic Party, through the ballots, in the just-concluded general elections.

“I am confident that the incoming administration, which you voted in, will continue in the steady of my administration and in the sublime development tradition of our party, laced with patriotism and love for the people.

“Nothing other than your wonderful support through prayers and good deeds that I urge every citizen of our state to give to the incoming administration,” he said.