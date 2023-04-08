From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has called on Christians to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ, who in spite of his heavenly endowments, took up the cross to redeem mankind.

Okowa, in his Easter message, said Nigeria was in a critical period, plagued by varying challenges and uncertainties, and charged Christians to use the solemnity of the season to go in full supplications for God’s intervention.

In the message contained in a release by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa specifically urged Deltans to use the period of Easter to pray for peace and love in the state.

The vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) seized the opportunity to thank Deltans for their support for the through the ballots, in the just-concluded general elections.

The outgoing governor expressed confidence that the incoming administration would continue in the “steady of my administration and in the sublime development tradition of our party, laced with patriotism and love for the people.”

Similarly, the governor-elect and Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori called on Nigerians to make sacrifices for one another during the Easter celebration and beyond.

Oborevwori, in his Easter message contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, noted that Jesus Christ, the reason for the celebration, made sacrifices to humanity and implored Nigerians to emulate His selfless virtue in order to have a great nation.

He once again extended a hand of fellowship to everyone, especially those who contested with him, saying that as a state “we have had an election that has produced the next set of leaders. Winners have emerged.

“While I congratulate all those who won, I am imploring those who did not win to join hands together with the winners to build our state.”

Meanwhile, the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, Ovie Omo-Agege, in his own Easter message, urged Deltans to remain hopeful, noting that the alleged irregularities of the March 18 election would be unraveled.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sunny Areh, the Deputy President of the Senate, said the season should be celebrated in an atmosphere of calm and positive expectations.

Omo-Agege said there were lots of lessons to be drawn from the activities that culminated in Jesus’ death and resurrection “given the disappointment that followed the March 18, 2023 gubernatorial election in Delta State.

“As you celebrate the Easter, I urge everyone to remain calm and positive. Your well-being and the future of your children that you invested by voting for me will surely be realised.

“As the resurrection completed the divine work of salvation, my prayer is that the Almighty who has unquestionable control over our lives will continue to guide, protect and uphold you in all your endeavours.”