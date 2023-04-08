From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor-elect and Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori has called on Nigerians to make sacrifices for one another, as Christians celebrate Easter.

Oborevwori, in his Easter message, also urging Nigerians not to despair, but keep hope alive.

The message which was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, noted that Jesus Christ, the reason for the celebration, made sacrifices to humanity and implored Nigerians to emulate His selfless virtue in order to have a great nation.

“Our nation is passing through enormous challenges at the moment, but we should not despair. We must make sacrifices for one another and for the love of our beloved country and the people. There is light at the end of the tunnel and so let us keep hope alive.

“As we celebrate this year’s Easter, let us be reassured that Almighty God can turn a bad situation around for good. Easter is all about renewed hope and faith in God for a better tomorrow. Let us continue to believe and be confident that there are better days ahead by the special grace of God. May the spirit of revival and renewal guide all of us.

“Easter is a time to come together and celebrate new beginnings. Today, we remember the sacrifice of Jesus and give thanks for what He brought to our world and so with renewed hope and faith, our nation will be great again,” he stated.

The Governor-elect affirmed that Easter is the triumph of light over darkness, and seized the opportunity offered by the celebration to extend a hand of fellowship to everyone, especially those who contested with him, saying that as a state “we have had an election that has produced the next set of leaders. Winners have emerged.

“While I congratulate all those who won, I am imploring those who did not win to join hands together with the winners to build our State.”