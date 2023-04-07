From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, yesterday, prayed that the grace and goodness of God be showered on the nation as Christians in the country mark the Easter day celebration.

The Oba conveyed his prayer in his felicitation message to the Christians as they commemorate the death and resurrection of Christ, via a press statement titled “Oba of Benin felicitates with christians on Easter Celebrations”signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Iguobaro Osaigbovo and made available to newsmen in Benin.

Ewuare II admonished Christians to be Christ-like and pray fervently to God for forgiveness of sins.

According to the statement “Oba of Benin, felicitates with Christians on the occasion of the 2023 Easter celebrations, which mark the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

” His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II admonishes believers and faithful of the christian faith to be Christ-like and pray fervently to God for forgiveness of sins.

“The Omo N’Oba N’Edo prays that the grace and the goodness of God be upon our dear country, Nigeria”