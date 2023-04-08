From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has enjoined Nigerian workers and leaders to imbibe the virtues of Easter through the manifestation of the spirit of love through forgiveness, sacrifice, hope and sincerity.

NLC in its Easter message to Nigerians which was signed by its President, Joseph Ajaero, said the

death of Jesus Christ on the Cross marked by the commemoration of Easter offered everyone a chance for deep reflection on the virtues of the greatest love and sacrifice and of undying hope.

It similarly, urged Nigerian leaders at various levels of leadership whom it noted had brought upon citizens a level of pain, privation and acrimony to not treat these virtues as platitudes but as core values for healing, rebuilding, and repositioning the country.

“It is important to note that Jesus died a painful death on the cross not pleasing the establishment of the day but challenging it to do the right thing.

“In like manner, we at the Nigeria Labour Congress owe it not only a moral obligation to continually remind the government of its duties and obligations to the people, we will sensitise the people to their rights.

“We shall resist any attempt to criminalise our hard-earned right to peaceful protest against the ills perpetrated by operators of the Nigeria state.

“In the spirit of Easter, and in line with our protest tradition, we make bold to state that we have the capacity and the will to protest peacefully against wrongs by the government when necessary. We similarly urge all Nigerians to protest within the ambit of the law when they feel short-changed.

“Finally, we urge the Christian faithful and their neighbours to celebrate Easter in peace,” it said.