From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A former governorship aspirant in Osun State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Omooba Dotun Babayemi, has expressed the optimism that a dream of a better Nigeria was achievable if all hands were on deck.

Besides, Babayemi called on Nigerians to continue to allow for religious harmony as a people bound by a common destiny of togetherness.

The PDP stalwart stated these in his Easter message as contained in a release issued by his Media Office on Friday.

“Our people should know for sure and by continuing to believe that the Nigeria of their dream is achievable if we all work towards it. Nobody from anywhere in this world will do this for us except us.

“In Osun, I urge our people to continue to cohabitate in peace like they have been known to be. Nowhere like home and peace is the only thing that makes any home alluring,” Babayemi added.

He implored the populace, especially the Christian community in the country to continue to imbibe the lessons enshrined in the Easter season, advising that the import of the lessons learned must not be allowed to elope for the betterment of the society.