From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Minister of labour and Employment Chris Ngige has advised Christians to utilize the Easter holiday to pray for both the outgoing administration and the in-coming one.

Ngige in his final Easter address, which was signed by the Ministry’s Spokesperson, Olajide Oshundun, asked for prayers so that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration could finish the groundwork it started for the country’s growth.

He asserts that the new administration will also require prayers in order to ensure that it builds on the strong foundation previously established by the departing administration through significant investments in the nation’s physical and social infrastructure.

The Minister used the opportunity to thank Nigerian workers for their faith and unalloyed support for the Buhari administration and for him, as the Minister of Labour and Employment.

Ngige noted that the Buhari government reciprocated the support of the workers by raising the minimum wage from N18000 to N30000 in 2019 and inserting a provision in the minimum wage law, making wage review automatic every five years, to meet the prevailing cost of living.

He restated the Federal Government’s approval of pay rise for civil servants which would take effect from January 1, 2023, adding that the provision was included in the 2023 budget.

Finally, he sent his warm felicitations and best wishes to Christians as they mark the Easter celebration.