By Cosmas Omegoh

The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Oyo, Most Rev Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo, has enjoined Nigerians to shun hate and ethnic profiling, declaring them twin evils which do not tally with the with the spirit of Easter.

The cleric enjoined all and sundry to resist those who spread “spread tribalism,” while urging public officials to pursue the peace and justice at all times.

According to him, all must realise that Easter is good news for all no matters how bad things might seem.

Bishop Badejo, a onetime Secretary-General of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) made the pronouncements in his message to mark Easter titled “We must rise to a New Life.”

He said: “Easter Sunday commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. It is good news, no matter how bad things are around us. Life overcomes death, good wins over evil, and truth triumphs over the falsehood of sin.”

He recalled that “after 40 days of penance and fasting, Easter calls us to live holy lives and pursue justice. We must shun all the conspiracy, false witnessing, fake news, betrayal, character assassination and murder of Good Friday so rampant in our world and embrace the truth, compassion, and forgiveness of Easter Sunday.”

While enjoining Nigerians to embrace “reconciliation,” and say no to division, he further recalled that “Easter is the accomplishment of the mission of Jesus to reconcile the world to God. He died on the cross and resurrected for all, without discrimination. Let us all, therefore, embrace the Easter message of reconciliation. Let us fight the falsehood and division which are destroying families, relationships, associations, parties and country and stop demonising one another.

“The ethnic profiling, which makes other people look evil and undesirable is a sin against God and humanity. Jesus condemned sin but never the sinner. Let us emulate him at Easter.

“At Easter we are called to follow the road Jesus travelled to his resurrection. He was fully obedient to God who sent him. He was focused on his mission. He went about doing good; he fed the hungry, opened the eyes of the blind, cured the sick, stood for justice and preached peace through forgiveness. He laid down his life in service to others. He said I have come to give life, life to the full (Jn 10:10). That is what all leaders must do – same for all good citizens. If we all would obey God’s law written in our hearts and live like Christ our world would be paradise.”

He further recalled that “Easter reminds us that Jesus lived to serve others. (Mark 10:45). He washed the feet of his disciples, teaching them to love and one another.

“Easter calls us all to serve and restore, not destroy others, to remake and restore our world through a moral regeneration. Let us repair the decayed moral fibre of our country and our world which is evident today in terrorism, insurgency, abductions, domestic and social violence, betrayal of trust and abuse of power in public institutions and by public officials.”

The cleric called “on public officials to pursue truth and justice always.” He added: “I call on all Nigerians to resist those who spread tribalism, discrimination and hatred and live with mutual respect, forgiveness, and love. We all have a lot to gain if we do.

“Jesus was betrayed, persecuted, punished, and crucified, yet he rose from the dead. Easter is a time to say, all hope is not lost and miracles are possible. It is, therefore, time for rejoicing – a time to reassure all who are doing good not to give up but to work harder. We shall overcome evil just like Jesus did!”