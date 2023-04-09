From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-rufai has called on the people of the State to promote harmony and reject civil strife in the State, urging the people to practice lessons of sacrifice and humility as exemplified by Jesus Christ in the Christendom.

In a message to mark this year’s Easter celebration, governor El-rufai through his

Special Adviser on Media & Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye said,”Malam Nasir El-Rufai has, on behalf of the Kaduna State Government, sent a message of felicitation to the Christian faithful on the occasion of Easter. The governor congratulated the Christian faithful on the completion of Lent, during which the faithful engaged in acts of fasting.

“Let us uphold each other in our common humanity and pray for peace in our land. Let us do our best to promote harmony in our communities and reject strife in our land. Let hope never depart from our hearts.Let us pray for our country and our dear state as we prepare to usher in elected new leaderships next month. May the good Lord bless our country and all its people with peace and prosperity, and may He guide us on a progressive path.

“Easter commemorates events of monumental significance embodied in the example of sacrifice set by Jesus Christ and its culmination in the triumph of resurrection. Its lessons are profound and deep, demonstrating their timeless power to inspire people over the ages.

“This festival encourages people of faith to continue to practice in our daily lives the lessons of sacrifice, care for the poor, deep spiritual reflection and love for all humankind, irrespective of tribe or religion. As we celebrate Easter, let us reflect on the timeless resonance of the message that hope triumphs over despair”.