From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe state governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, has urged Christians in the state to use the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration to pray for the newly elected leaders from the just concluded general elections, and the peace, progress, and healing of the nation going forward.

This was contained in a goodwill message that was issued by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (DG) of Press Affairs Government House Gombe. According to him, the governor felicitated with Christians in the state and the world over on the Easter celebration.

According to Misilli, Governor Yahaya said, “The Easter period provides an opportunity for strengthening of the unity of purpose, reinforcement of bond of brotherhood and dedication in service to God and humanity as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

“Easter symbolizes love, sacrifice, service to God and country as well as the triumph of good over evil. We should always reflect on the lessons and significance of the season and demonstrate the same in our lives”.

Misilli further disclosed that the governor said, “On this occasion of Easter feast, I want to enjoin our Christian brothers and sisters in Gombe State and the world over to continue to demonstrate love, promote peace and show good neighborliness”.

“I also want to urge you to remain steadfast in prayers and continue to sacrifice for the good and advancement of our dear state.”

“Governor Inuwa, equally, urged all Christians to pray for the newly elected leaders at all levels for God to bless them with wisdom, understanding, discernment, and knowledge as they prepare to take the mantle of leadership next month.

“We are indeed in need of prayers as leaders and as a country, especially at this crucial moment. I am optimistic that with collective commitment, sacrifice, and by turning to God through prayers we shall overcome all our challenges and emerge stronger,” he said.

While wishing the Christian faithful peaceful and joyous Easter celebrations, the governor urged Christian clerics to use the occasion to preach peace, tolerance, and unity amongst the diverse people.

