From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Federal Government has declared Friday, April 7 and Monday, April 10, as public holidays. Friday, April 7 is Good Friday, and Monday, April 10 is Easter Monday.

Making the declaration in Abuja, Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola urged Christians to emulate the virtues of sacrifice, togetherness, forgiveness, love, peace and patience which were attributes of Jesus Christ as exemplified by His ministry on earth.

The minister called on Christians and all Nigerians to pray for an end to security challenges in Nigeria.

“Security is everybody’s business. I, therefore, urge Nigerians and foreigners resident in the country to display a high sense of citizenship and spiritedness by supporting efforts of all security agencies in bringing peace and security of lives and property of the citizenry” he said.

In a statement, the Minister assured that the government is doing all that’s necessary to ensure a peaceful transition of government following the peaceful conduct of elections.

While wishing Christians at home and in the diaspora a happy and peaceful Easter celebration he also enjoyed them to love their neighbours through acts of kindness and generosity of spirit.