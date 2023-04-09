From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Bishop on the Niger of the Anglican Communion in Anambra State, the Rt Rev Dr Owen Nwokolo, has enjoined Christians and non-Christians alike not to allow the economic and political situation in Nigeria to weigh down their faith in God.

Bishop Nwokolo who described Easter as a time of joy and hope said that because of what Easter represented, Nigerians were free to live unfettered life.

In the message released at Bishop’s Court, Onitsha, the Bishop noted that Nigerians were free by the reason of the power of Jesus’ resurrection to be joyful having seen the defeat of Satan and his agents.

“So, as we live our lives in our society, especially in this our country, Nigeria, Easter assuredly gives us the hope that despite the social, political, economic and security challenges facing us here and there, we are victorious by the power of the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“Easter, therefore, is a time for us to rejoice and to actualise this invaluable grace given to us by our Lord Jesus by which we are empowered to live above the world and above the power over sin.

” We now have victory over the challenges of unemployment and of youth restiveness as they are among issues already overcome by the power of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

” Jesus has, therefore, given us this victory so that we can celebrate with hope and live our lives without regrets and without falling back to lives of uncertainty.

“We, therefore, challenge everyone of us; young and adult, men and women, to always hold tight on our Lord Jesus Christ who has given use such hope and victory as well as the ability to stand firm in Him. We are not hopeless. We have hope of better life ahead.

“May our risen Lord Jesus give us, Nigerians, this victory, give us such power and make us to stand above situations and circumstances that will finally enable us to triumph just as Jesus did in the name of God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit, ” Bishop Nwokolo prayed.