From Okwe Obi, Abuja

In the spirit of the Easter celebration, the Deputy National chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Prince Nweze Onu, has called on Nigerians to always pray for the country in the face of economy austerity and insecurity.

Onu, in a statement on Sunday, remarked that Easter celebration was a significant time in the Christendom, and maintained that Christians should use the period to pray for the peaceful coexistence of the country.

“I felicitate with Christian faithfuls on this year’s event of Easter celebration. It is a significant time in Christendom, let’s use this period to show love and pray for the peaceful coexistence of the country”

“Nigeria is in dire need of prayers to be united and peaceful because without peace they will be no progress,” he said.

The NNPP leader equally thanked Nigerians that supported the party during the last general election explaining that the party has made an inroads in the country’s democracy as the only alternative vehicle for a new Nigeria.

He said: “NNPP has made an inroads in the country’s democracy as the only alternative vehicle for a new Nigeria. Not minding the shambolic and shameful display of compromise by INEC, the Nigerian electorate has made a statement and we sincerely appreciate them for voting NNPP.

“As we continue the process of Nation building, I enjoin Nigerians of all walks of life to remain resolute and keep faith with the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP)

“To members and loyalist of our party, it is a new dawn. The flag of our great party will continue to fly high, nobody should be deterred because we just started a journey that will birth the New Nigeria will earnestly anticipate. Your continuous support is known and valued, thank you all.”