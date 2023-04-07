From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

An astute Banker and a Frontline governorship aspirant under the platform of All Progressive Congress, Mr David Banji jimoh has felicitated with Christians on the celebration of Easter which marks the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ and urged everyone to continue to live in peace and harmony.

In a press statement made available to newsmen in lokoja, Banji jimoh said the death of Jesus Christ on the cross of Calvary was the huge sacrifice he paid to redeem mankind from sins and eternal death and called on Christians not to allow his death to be in vain

The governorship aspirant said Nigerian leaders need to imbibe the spirit of love, fear of God ,selflessness and sacrifice which Jesus Christ exemplified in his earthly journey so that the country could be a better place to live.

He said Kogi state is in dire need of a selfless servant- leader who will rule with utmost humility and fear of God and a leader who will treat all segments of the state fairly and justly without been greedy and excessively possessive with power adding that he represents all these good virtues.

While urging the party delegates to look critically inward on who truly has the capacity to deliver dividends of democracy in the forthcoming primary, he advised them not to sell their conscience but to elect the right candidate at the party primary coming up on April 14

Banji jimoh said because of his intensed love for the state and the level of excruciating poverty that has ravaged the people, he has decided to offer himself to serve the people and make a positive difference saying if elected he will make Kogi state the industrial hub of Nigeria.

The governorship aspirant also called on the people of the state to continue to live in peace and harmony irrespective of their tribe or religion.