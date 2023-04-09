• Preach peace, love compassion, caution against divisive tendencies

By Enyeribe Ejiogu, Cosmas Omegoh (Lagos), Paul Osuyi (Asaba), Fred Ezeh, Ndubuisi Orji, Adanna Nnamani (Abuja), Abel Leonard (Lafia), Geoffrey Anyanwu (Enugu),

Former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, has called on Nigerians to emulate the virtues of love and sacrifice which characterised the life of Jesus Christ.

In a message to Christians to mark the Easter celebration, the Wazirin Adamawa described those two qualities as essential to the unity that Nigeria so desperately needs at this time when vested and provincial interests threaten to tear the nation apart.

Noting that this is a time to come together to pray for the peace of the nation, he said, “We must all remain constant in our efforts to promote unity — across all lines — because united, our nation remains stronger, and we can thrive as a people.”

Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in a similar message urged Christian faithful and all Nigerians to reflect and commit themselves to the advancement of peace, love and unity in appreciation of the great sacrifice that Jesus Christ made for the atonement of sins and salvation of mankind. He said that Nigerians at large should reciprocate the enduring sacrifice by intensifying prayers and promoting peace, love, unity and progress in the country.

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, in an Easter message by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, said: “The major lesson in the death and resurrection of Jesus, that Easter signifies, is that of hope for everyone.” He urged all Nigerians to rekindle their hope in God and in governmental institutions just as he called on Bayelsa residents “to show compassion, ensure unity and peaceful co-existence as well as continuously pray for good governance and progress of our state.”

While noting that the Easter celebration is only meaningful when people rededicate themselves to the service of God, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma urged the citizens to demonstrate the sacrificial love of Christ in their relationship with their neighbours, the state and the nation.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State while noting that Nigeria is in a critical period, plagued by varying challenges and uncertainties, charged Christians to use the solemnity of the season to go in full supplications for God’s intervention.

Similarly, the governor-elect and Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori called on Nigerians to make sacrifices for one another during the Easter celebration and beyond.

Meanwhile, the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, Ovie Omo-Agege, in his own Easter message, urged Deltans to remain hopeful, adding that the season should be celebrated in an atmosphere of calm and positive expectations.

Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev Ignatius Kaigama, flowing in the spirit of Easter, appealed for peace and calm while urging the victors in the 2023 elections to increase their commitment and vigour in confronting Nigeria’s challenges and difficulties, ranging from insecurity and corruption to poverty and unemployment.

The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Oyo, Most Rev Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo, in his message urged Nigerians to shun hate and ethnic profiling, declaring them twin evils which do not tally with the with the spirit of Easter.

The cleric enjoined all and sundry to resist those who “spread tribalism,” while urging public officials to pursue the peace and justice at all times.

In separate messages, Archbishop of Enugu Province and Bishop of Enugu Anglican Diocese, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma and the Bishop of Enugu Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, enjoined Christians to hold firm their faith in God. The two religious leaders were in agreement that without the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the focus of the Christian believers, their faith, would have been in vain.

Plateau State Governor-Elect Caleb Mutfwang urged Christians in Plateau and Nigeria to reflect on the sacrificial love of Christ and meditate on God’s ultimate plan for the salvation of mankind during the Easter season.

He described the “glorious resurrection of Jesus Christ as a beacon of hope for Christians and urged believers to imbibe the virtues of Christ in all their transactions.”

While felicitating with Christians, the Nasarawa State gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. David Emmanuel Ombugadu, called on them to use the Easter season to reflect soberly on the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and emulate his teachings of love, forgiveness and peace. He urged Christians to remain steadfast in their faith and promote unity in the country and in the state.

In the same vein, leading digital services company, Globacom, in a message called on Nigerians to go beyond the feast that is associated with Easter and take time take time to reflect on the unconditional love of God as demonstrated in the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and replicate same in their day to day relationship with one another.

On its part, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, urged Nigerians to pray for the triumph of justice in the country, as well as rekindle their hope for a new and purposeful order that derives only from the will of the people.

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians not to despair in the face of the many challenges facing the nation today, but remain hopeful for a better future for all Nigerians.

In his Easter message, he called on Nigerians to praying for the nation, and beseech God to intervene in the situation of the nation, so that equity, fairness, peace, unity, accountable leadership and prosperity will reign in the country.

Abia State Governor-Elect Alex Otti, in a message to the people said that his victory in the 2023 election meant that the state had arisen with Christ after being buried for 24 years under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which had presided over the misgovernance of the state.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) enjoined Nigerian workers and leaders to imbibe the virtues of Easter through manifestation of the spirit of love through forgiveness, sacrifice, hope and sincerity.

In a message, NLC President, Joseph Ajaero, urged Nigerian leaders at various levels of leadership whom its noted had brought upon citizens a level of pain, privation and acrimony to not treat these virtues as platitudes but core values for healing, rebuilding, and repositioning of the country.