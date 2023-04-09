From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Anambra State Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Basil Ejidike has urged the people of the state and party faithfuls celebrate the glorious resurrection of our Saviour, Jesus Christ with his lessons of self-sacrifice, brotherly love, placing others before self, tolerance and obedience.

He described Jesus Christ for His respect for lawful authorities, dutifulness, diligence, honesty, justice and fairness and charged that all these virtues will take firm root in his beloved Party, State and Nigeria.

“I join my fellow Christian Brethren in Anambra State, Nigeria and around the world to mark this year’s Easter Celebration; which commemorates the death and resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ. It also marks our Lord’s overwhelming victory over death.

“As we celebrate this year’s Easter therefore, I urge all Party members in the state and Ndi Anambra generally to rededicate themselves to living in peace and oneness with other members of their communities; no matter their religious belief or political leaning.

“Recognising that Easter is about renewed hope and glorious future, I urge all Ndi Anambra and Nigerians to continue to be confident and optimistic, believing in the ability and capacity of the President-Elect and the Vice-President-Elect to turn things around for the better.

“I once again commend Nigerians and congratulate Our President-Elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice-President Elect, Senator Kashim Shettima on their well deserved victory at the Presidential Poll.

“It is my hope and prayer that as we celebrate the glorious resurrection of our Saviour, Jesus Christ, his lessons of self-sacrifice, brotherly love, placing others before self, tolerance, obedience, respect for lawful authorities, dutifulness, diligence, honesty, justice and fairness to all will take firmer root in our beloved Party, State and Nigeria.

“This is the only way we can collectively overcome our present challenges and build a more peaceful, united, progressive and prosperous Party, State and Nation of our dream” Ejidike stated.