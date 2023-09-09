By Akanimo Kufre

Against popular speculation by football followers in Nigeria, the Falcons of Sao Tome will not be underrated by Super Eagles players on Sunday’s 2024 AFCON Qualifiers game at the Nest of Champions, Uyo.

Nigeria and Napoli’s top striker, Victor Osimhen, who scored four times against Sao Tome says the Super Eagles will not handle the visitors with kid gloves.

“There is nothing like overconfidence in the team. We are serious about this game, we beat them 10- 0 in Morocco and of course, they will go back and look at their mistakes, and bring in new players which we don’t know anything about. But of course, we have had previous defeats against a team a lot of people underrated like Guinea Bissau and Central African Republic.

“So this game is just as important as every other game we played against Sierra Leone. So, we are ready and the team is ready to give our all to make sure we win this game and end the qualifying on a high note.”

The Nigerian 2023 Ballon d’Or nominee, also shared his personal views about Uyo stadium facilities and the city’s scenery as it impacts on players compared to Abuja and Lagos.

“Uyo has been very accommodating, a lot of players love playing here. We have played in Abuja and Lagos, and of course, Uyo have given us amazing cheer even when we are losing and sometimes when we lose it is very sad. Uyo has been very very accommodating, I remember the last game against Benin we won 2-1. It was a very dreadful moment for the team and city and now we are back. We want to continue from where we stopped and give them a very good game. We will win, and make them happy while going home. Hopefully, come the World Cup qualifiers we can actually use it here. And of course, like I used to say, the hospitality is top-notch. The governor was here to see us and make some promises. We are really happy to be here.”

Victor Osimhen was full of excitement when he reacted to Nigeria Super Eagles debutants, Gift Orban, Jordan Torunarigha, and Victor Boniface.

“We are happy for them. They have been amazing for their club sides, they deserve to be called up. I am congratulating them in advance to make their debut on Sunday. Gift has been superb, Boniface is doing his thing in Germany and Jordan also in Belgium. I am very happy for these guys and they deserve it. And now we have come as a team to defend the colours of Nigeria. We are happy that come Sunday we will give our all.”

Despite Sao Tome’s 17 games without a win and his four vital goals against them in the first leg. Victor Osimhen told our reporter he is determined to thrill and deliver more goals as a team player.

“For me just like I always say and those that know me closely, know that I don’t put myself first before the team. We are working as a team to try to get the win regardless of who scored the goals. If I get my opportunity I’ll try to score as many as I can for the team. And if I do not, the most important thing is to win and put smiles on the face of Nigerians.”