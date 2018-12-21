Football governing body,FIFA, has released its end-of year international ranking of men’s national teams, with the Super Eagles of Nigeria the fourth best team in Africa.

In the global ranking, the Super Eagles position is unchanged, as they remain 44th with 1427 points accumulated.

Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco and Democratic Republic of Congo complete the top five teams in Africa in that order.

Nigeria’s next opponents in a competitive match, Seychelles, occupy the 189th position in the global ranking,while our other group opponents in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, South Africa and Libya are placed 72nd and 104th respectively.

Belgium retained their position as the top rated team in the world, word champions France are second followed by Brazil, Croatia and England.

Top Ten African Teams