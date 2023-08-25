In a remarkable display of community support and dedication to empowering families, Eagle media single mothers foundation intl. successfully concluded its “Empowering Futures” event – a transformative training program designed to equip children of single parents with vital life skills and provide guidance to single parents on effective parenting.

The one-day event, held on 19th of August at Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, brought together 35 attendees, including kids, as well as single parents eager to enhance their parenting skills. With a focus on addressing prevalent issues such as sexual health, drug abuse, bullying, and parenting challenges, the event aimed to create a supportive and educational environment for all attendees.

The event featured expert speakers from Center for Women’s health and information and Child protection network, interactive workshops, and engaging activities, ensuring that attendees gained practical knowledge and skills to navigate the challenges they might encounter. Workshops were thoughtfully curated to resonate with the diverse backgrounds and needs of both children and single parents.

“Our mission with ‘Empowering Futures’ was to provide a platform for single parents and their children to learn, grow, and support one another,” said Christyn Obiajulu, co – Founder of Eagle media Single Mothers Foundation Intl. “We believe that every child deserves a chance to develop into a resilient, informed, and empowered individual, and our commitment to single-parent families extends beyond the event itself.”

One of the highlights of the event was the dedicated session for single parents on effective parenting strategies. Renowned experts in child development, psychology, and family dynamics shared valuable insights and advice to empower single parents to navigate the challenges of raising children on their own. This session emphasized the importance of open communication, fostering healthy relationships, and seeking support when needed.

Eagle media single mothers Foundation has not only provided us with a unique opportunity to enhance our parenting skills but also shown us that we are not alone in this journey,” said Jane Asemora a participant at the event. “I am truly grateful for the knowledge and connections I’ve gained here.”

Eagle Media Single Mothers foundation remains steadfast in its dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of single parents and their children. By fostering a sense of community, imparting valuable life skills, and providing a platform for growth, the organization continues to pave the way for a brighter future for single-parent families.

For more information about Eagle media Single Mothers Foundation Intl and its future initiatives, please visit www.emediabranding.com

Eagle Media Single Mothers Foundation Intl. is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting single-parent families and empowering youth within these families. With a mission to create a nurturing and inclusive environment, Eagle Media Single mothers Foundation provides valuable resources, educational programs, and community support to single parents and their children, aiming to equip them with the tools they need to thrive.