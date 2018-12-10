The e-learning platform will help in revenue generation to the Federal Government, [and] reduce the cost of training civil servants…

Fred Itua, Abuja

The Federal Government on Monday launched its Public Service Learning Management System (PSLMS) to cater to the learning needs of civil servants across the federation.

Speaking at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN) in Abuja, the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, said the new platform will assist the Federal Government in providing capacity building, examination, data management and other services to the Nigerian public service.

She added that the e-learning platform will help in revenue generation to the Federal Government, reduce the cost of training civil servants, increase the efficiency of the Nigerian Public Service, track staff development, as well as provide a platform for Nigerians abroad to access information about the public service.

PSIN “has demonstrated that the dream of transforming the civil service from cost to revenue generation centres is realisable through singular innovation,” Oyo-Ita said, stating that the platform has been launched at no cost to the Federal Government.

Speaking earlier, the administrator and chief executive officer of PSIN, Abdul-Ganiyu Obatoyinbo, said “the platform is populated with over 1,000 courses and has the capacity to take as many as may be required.

“The Institute has developed e-learning passport to record the courses completed by any officer. This will also help to monitor the capacity building sessions completed by each officer as a glance,” he said.