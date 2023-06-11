From Uche Usim, Abuja

Drivers enrolled on the Gab Taxi app are in for better times as its parent company, EF Network, has unveiled Comprehensive Group Life Insurance, and Accidental and Medical insurance packages for them.

The Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Gideon Egbuchulam, who made the disclosure in a statement at the weekend, said the move was consistent with its commitment to enhancing the drivers’ welfare and security, as they have become an important part of the company.

According to him, “Gab Taxi has partnered with a renowned insurance company to bring the drivers a comprehensive Group Life Insurance policy that offers substantial benefits designed to protect them and their loved ones.

“With this new insurance coverage, you can enjoy the following benefits: ₦1,500,000 death benefit, accessible in the unfortunate event of your passing. Your nominated beneficiary will receive a substantial financial benefit to support them during challenging times.

“There is also a ₦750,000 cover in case of temporary and permanent disability. You will access this if you encounter a temporary or permanent disability due to an accident. This policy provides financial support to help you through the recovery process.

“There is also a ₦250,000 cover for critical illness that can be accessed if you are diagnosed with a critical illness. It will help you in the treatment of the said illness.

“We also have a ₦100,000 medical cover to support your health and well-being. This policy provides coverage for medical expenses, ensuring that you can access quality healthcare when needed. We understand that your safety and peace of mind are of utmost importance, and we are proud to offer this comprehensive insurance coverage exclusively to our dedicated drivers. This insurance package is an additional benefit that comes with being a Gab Taxi driver,” Egbuchulam explained.

He added that the move also aligns with the company’s objective of building a supportive community and fostering a sense of security among its drivers.

While e-hailing drivers under the aegis of the Amalgamated Union Of App-Based Transport Workers Of Nigeria (AUATWON) are protesting low commission in their respective companies, Egbuchulam noted that GAB taxi, launched on May 15, offers great incentives for drivers; just as passengers enjoy cheaper, secure and comfortable rides.

“Our commission is 15% as against others that are 30-35%.

“We achieved this by reducing overhead costs for the customer and offering a higher percentage split to drivers.

“In addition to traditional ride-hailing services, GAB also offers other services such as logistics and delivery. This allows users to request a driver to pick up a parcel for them and deliver to their specified location,” Egbuchulam explained