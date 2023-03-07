From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

One of the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) partners in the contentious $304 million e-Customs project, Huawei Technologies, has denied it intends to sue the Nigerian government.

According to reports, Huawei will file a lawsuit against the Nigerian government in London next month because the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) decided to engage a consortium led by a different company instead of government’s approved Bionica West Africa Limited.

However, Huawei spokesperson, Kelvin Yang, in a statement on Monday, said they had no intentions of suing the Nigerian government over the issue.

Yang said: “Huawei wishes to clarify that it has no intention of suing the Nigerian government over this matter. Huawei remains committed to its long-term partnership with Nigeria and will continue exploring opportunities to support its technological development.

“It is essential to state that Huawei Technologies Nigeria Limited is the technical partner in the e-custom project. As the technical partner, our role is to support the project with our technical expertise to improve the digitalization of the customs process.

“As a global technology leader, Huawei has always been committed to partnering with governments, businesses, and communities around the world to drive innovation and foster sustainable growth. Huawei believes technology can play a transformative role in improving people’s lives and helping countries achieve their development goals.”

The company is committed to working with the Nigerian government and other partners in the country to advance the digital transformation agenda and unlock new opportunities for economic growth and social development.

“We urge media outlets to exercise caution and verify their sources before publishing news related to Huawei or any other company, as false or misleading news can have serious consequences, including damaging the reputation of companies and harming their relationships with partners and customers.

“Huawei remains committed to transparency and open communication with all its stakeholders and will continue to provide accurate and timely information to the public as appropriate.

“Huawei looks forward to continuing its partnership with the Nigerian government and contributing to the country’s digital transformation journey.”