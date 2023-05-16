By Henry Akubuiro

To ensure that Nigerians own affordable houses in communities where they can relate and further grow without going bankrupt, Sir Chigozie Chukwudi Okafor has unfurled an ambitious game plan for 2027 through Dynatech City and other projects initiated by Dynatech.

Speaking at media briefing in Lagos, Okafor, owner of Dynatech, described Dynatech City as a billion dollar value chain project, which people can explore in flexible dimensions.

He said the move by the company was to ensure all future projects got a taste and culture of futuristic tech, AI-powered homes, sophisticated automation and individually controlled community rapport, without being unnecessarily expensive.

“The Dynatech team has seen the influx of at least a dozen global citizens who range from eagle-eyed doctors to ingenious tech founders to people-centric economists to intercontinental visionaries that are committed to bringing Dynatech City to quick fruition.”

Okafor, whose adventures in recycling of plastics more than 20 years ago grew to international business relations with the Asian and western continents, said, “regardless of what brilliance the world currently sees, the journey is just getting started.”

Recalling how the real estate business started, he said: “I woke up one morning in 2016 to a startling observation, which would inadvertently calibrate my entrepreneurial trajectory in the years that followed. I came to the realisation that the average Nigerian really wanted to own a contemporary home in one of the country’s most popular locations, particularly Lagos and Abuja, and also live up to certain nouvelle standards without necessarily being unaffordable.

“So I summoned an elite assortment of craftsmen, visionaries and unusual thinkers. The goal was to find the sweet spot between the intersecting circles of affordable luxury, intrinsic value and comfy dwelling.”

At the centre of affordability lies a sweet spot occupied by Dynatech Homes.”