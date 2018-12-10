The road to 2019 is strewn with bumps and challenges. That, perhaps, is the only type of road Nigeria travels to its general elections. As it seems for Africa’s beleaguered biggest democracy, elections are not just war by another name, they can only be worth the name if the air surrounding them are pregnant and as precarious as the fate of a seriously ill patient in ICU. The prognosis is always less than encouraging; the outcome could go either way. Prayers and supplications to God for survival are not in short supply at such critical juncture. Alas the patient has a record of a troubled past. In the final analysis, it is in God’s hand – as they say it of Imo State. Literally. Unfortunately in this part of the world, so much that men could and should do for themselves are left in God’s hand. Thankfully, He remains a merciful father. READ ALSO: The alarm over 2019 general election The worries about the elections of 2019 are quite enormous and then some. For all of that, the issue that has progressively crystallized into a major stress point with frightening potentials for adversely affecting the elections is security. Not the intractable crisis in the North East. Not the Indigenous People of Biafra’s intermittent acts of civil disobedience in the South East flank either. Nor is the problem the still smoldering fire in the Niger Delta region. Serious as these security problems are, they do not present immediate and direct threat to the upcoming elections as many now view the Police and its perceived tendencies as doing.

The Police in Nigeria is of course, under the control of the government the centre. The accusation by opposition parties and political interest groups that the Police is acting out the script and interest of the government and party in power has always existed. The Police must have become accustomed to such charges especially around election period. At no point in recent memory however, has the actions and tendencies of the Police in an election season generated such a huge cause for alarm as in the present dispensation. Curiously, if not worrisomely, the Police high command does not seem to bother about the apprehension many, especially in the flank of opposition parties feel about its conduct and tendencies. But it should bother. To do so does not in any way subtract from the professional firmness and alertness expected of it in the duty of securing the society. Whether the Police is your friend or not does not really matter. The reality is that the Police bestride the society with a constitutionally fortified presence and has the duty to secure all citizens and activities within the country’s territory. As is the case with virtually all other activities in the civil society, the Police is a key factor in the conduct of elections. Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC] realized this fact and so constituted an important committee on preparations for the conduct of elections known as Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security [ICCES].This Committee is jointly headed by the Inspector General of Police and the Chairman of INEC at the Federal level, and the Commissioner of Police and Resident Electoral Commissioner in the States. The Committee which is composed of the leadership of all security services and agencies in the States and at the federal level meet intermittently and has the mandate to review security situation within their area of coverage, develop strategies for ensuring a secured environment for the conduct of peaceful elections and promote inter-security agencies synergy while working with the Election management Body to successfully execute programmes for elections. The very provision that the Inspector General of Police or the Commissioner of Police in the States should co-chair ICCES with the head of the Election management Body underlines the importance of the Police in the conduct of elections.