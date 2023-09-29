From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Senior Pastor of Dunamis Gospel International Center Worldwide, Dr. Paul Enenche has called on management of microfinance banks to avoid financial insecurity that could trigger crisis in the sector.

Pastor Enenche made the call in Ughelli, Delta State where he defied downpour to perform the unveiling and dedication ceremony of Revelation Micro-Finance Bank.

Dr. Enenche urged the management of the bank to ensure that they function according to the rules.

He enjoined worthy sons and daughters of Ughelli to attract development to the town in order to empower their people.

Chairman of the board of the bank, Engr. Frank Esemudje said the objective of establishing the bank was “to increase our working capacity in employment and bring people from the grassroot, meeting with petty traders, organize seminar and give them loans to boost their Business.

“I seek the face of God for approval of the Revelation Microfinance Bank vision before we venture into it.”

Also, Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Okhimamhe Patrick described the journey to establish the bank as long, assuring customers that “we have come to uplift the community and the people in accordance with our motto of empowering dream, enriching lives.

“We are going to support every dream that our customers have and bring them into reality, because dreams that are not supported cannot be realized and that is the motto behind Revelation Microfinance Bank. We want to ensure that everybody is included in this financial train.”