From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

A pastor with the Dunamis Church International, Benue State, has reportedly died after a church building collapsed and fell on him and a few others.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Batholomew Onyeka, confirmed this while briefing newsmen in his office at the Command Headquarters in Makurdi, on Tuesday.

Our correspondent gathered that the church located at Mission Ward, in the North Bank area, in Makurdi, the state capital, collapsed on Monday, October 2, 2023.

It was said that the building collapsed when collapsed while the pastor and the other four persons were observing prayers at the church.

A witness, who didn’t want to be named, said “The worshipers were observing prayers when the church building collapsed on them.

“As soon as we heard the collapse of the building, we rushed to the place in an attempt to rescue them and it took some minutes before we could rescue the victims from the debris.

“Meanwhile, four people were injured and one person we later understand to be the pastor was found dead,” the witness said.

The police commissioner said one person died while four others were injured.

He said, “Something like that happened, just one person died in the process.

“You know when debris falls on people like that, the immediate reaction is what happens to the victims, so, people who rushed there were able to rescue four people, only one person died.”

He disclosed that those injured were taken to the hospital and are responding to treatment.