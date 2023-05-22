Rume Dubre, Bello Osagie and Godwin Kienka were some of the top prize winners at the Zenith Bank sponsored Grand Slam Tennis tournaments which ended at the weekend in Ikoyi Club.

The annual event was keenly contested across all cadres in both male and female categories as club members took time off to compete for honours rather than the usual bragging rights they are used to on a regular basis.

In the final of the Men’s Singles A, Rume Dubre defeated Ehi Uwagwe 6/2, 6/1 to emerge champion just as Bello Osagie defeated Azubuike Okonkwo 6/1, 6/1 to win the Singles B category. Captain of Ikoyi Club 1938 Tennis section, Chizoba Onuoha, was the winner of the Ladies singles event after she overpowered Maryann Chucks 6/3, 6/2 in the final.

In the Veterans category, Godwin Kienka retained the title he won last year as he fought hard to earn a straight sets victory of 6/3, 6/4 over Amos Gagar just as Innocent Iheabuzor defeated Hector Etomi 6/3, 6/2 to win the Super Veteran Singles.

Also in the team event, Easy Banking defeated Prestige Banking 5/5 (5-2). Club captain, Onuoha, said the tournament was a glorious one from the beginning to the end.

“It was like a carnival. We had loads of fun and it was our usual way at Ikoyi Club, the standards are high across all aspects of the event. We intend to make this better next year.”

Our sponsors, Zenith Bank, have been wonderful and we are proud of our partnership with them,” Onuoha said.