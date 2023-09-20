Charges volunteers on discipline, projection of Nigeria’s image

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Newly appointed Director-General of the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps (DTAC), Yusuf Buba Yakub, has said that the DTAC has hit the ground running in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s mandate.

Buba stated this in Abuja during the deployment of 16 TAC volunteers to the Republic of Liberia.

The former Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, reiterated his commitment to the vision of the Renewed Hope Agenda and pledged to join hands with all stakeholders in the current administration to vigorously pursue all of the laudable intentions of the vision.

Buba added that in strict compliance with the President’s mandate to all officials of the present administration, his team came into DTAC less than a month ago and quickly set out the pursuit of the President’s 3Point Agenda mandate that aligned with his Renewed Hope Agenda in DTAC.

He explained that the three points encompassed Repositioning, Re-energising and Re-engineering DTAC for better and broader relevance in the affairs of our nation.

“Permit me to start by informing you that since taking over the reins of leadership here on August 25, following the gracious appointment of His Excellency, President and Commander-in-Chief, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at whose gracious instance today’s programme is holding, we have hit the ground running to actualise his vision for a new Nigeria, using the DTAC platform,” Buba said.

Buba further said it was the hope and conviction of his team that if they follow strictly the vision that has been handed over to them by President Tinubu, they cannot but make the greatest impact to the utmost benefit of the nation.

Buba stated that through the 3-R, alongside his team, they hoped to reset DTAC for greater performance in the years ahead.

“I would like to inform that we have begun this solemn mission in national service by setting several timelines, which we hope to deliver to the nation in no distant time. Today’s occasion is one such move, which will be followed by others.

“I have no shred of doubt in my mind that together, we will make the requisite progress,” Buba assured.

Buba also said the business of DTAC is to continue to facilitate the recruitment and orientation of Nigerian professionals in diverse fields of endeavour for deployment to recipient countries in Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific where their professional ingenuity is highly needed.

Buba charged the volunteers to stick with all they had been told, assuring them that with compliance, they would never put a foot wrong.