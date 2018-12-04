The Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday paraded a woman, Amina Mohammed, for impersonating Hajia Aisha Buhari, wife of the President Muhammadu Buhari, to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians. Addressing newsmen, DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, said that Amina had disguised as Aisha Buhari to fleece a Lagos-based business mogul of N150 million. READ ALSO: Cyber Crime: Aisha Buhari impostor, two others in custody There was, however, mild drama during the parade at the headquarters of the DSS, when Amina, also known as Justina Oluoha and Amina Villa, who initially refused to appear before newsmen, shouted that she was not alone in the cartel. Shouting and weeping, she alleged that Aisha Buhari’s sisters and a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), among others are accomplices. Afunanya said: “The importance of this conference is to unveil the identity of a suspect that had an unauthorized access to the Aso Rock Presidential Villa and used the Office of the First Lady to engage in a fraudulent act. The woman, who is being paraded, has adopted various aliases and used the same false identities to defraud several unsuspecting persons before she was discovered.

“Amina Mohammed, also known as Justina Oluoha and Amina Villa, had on November 22, 2017, paraded herself as the First Lady of Kogi State. “She used the false identity to evade protocol and scrutiny thus gaining unauthorized access into the Villa, and particularly the residence of the First Lady and wife of the president, Hajia Aisha Buhari. She took advantage of the fact that personalities such as first ladies, ministers and certain categories of officials are not taken through rigorous protocol and security checks at the Villa posts. “What may even surprise you is that Amina, whose phone number is registered with the name, Amina Villa, had on the said date invited (names withheld) into the Villa wherein she made him believe the invitation was at the instance of the First Lady.