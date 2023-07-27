…We are investigating –Service

By Molly Kilete, Lukman Olabiyi

Mr. George Emefiele, a brother of the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has condemned the face-off between the Department of State Services( DSS),and the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS).

George described the fight over custody of the embattled CBN chief as a disgrace.

Emefiele was granted N20 million bail by the Federal High Court in Lagos, following his arraignment and “not guilty” plea to a two-count charge of alleged possession of a shotgun without a license.

The court ordered that Emefiele be remanded in the Ikoyi Correctional Centre of the NCoS.

But the DSS fought NCoS operatives on the premises of the Federal High Court , and assaulted an NCoS Commander, before seizing and whisking Emefiele away.

Reacting to the incident, George said: “It is unfortunate that this is happening in Nigeria, a democratic nation that is blessed with people of integrity.

“I remember how the current president fought the military tooth and nail during the NADECO period.

“Three courts have said release him on bail, he is not running away, he served this nation for nine years, all his life was in Nigeria here.

Meanwhile,the DSS has described the fracas between its personnel and the NCS, as unfortunate, saying their action did not in any way reflect the professional disposition of the service.

This is just as the DSS, said it has commenced investigations into the unfortunate incident with a view to identifying the role played by specific persons as well as undertaking disciplinary actions if necessary and drawing some lessons going forward.

DSS public relations officer, Mr. Peter Afunanya, said the service has tremendous respect for the Judiciary as an arm and institution of government and would not go out of its way to undermine it.

Afunanya also said that the Service has robust working relationship with sister security and law enforcement agencies including the NCoS.

Afunaya in a statement issued in Abuja reads; “The public will recall that Mr Godwin Emefiele, suspended CBN Governor, was arraigned at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, on 25th July, 2023. The Service has noted the incident that took place between its staff and those of the NCoS and wishes to state that the case is under investigation “.

“You can imagine where two Federal Government apparatuses are fighting each other . This is a disgrace to this nation.How else are we going to describe this? If this is happening today to somebody who served this nation for nine years, then, what is the fate of the poor man.”

“The court has given its order, obey the court. If you have anything (against the order), go to court. You have gone to a magistrate’s court to collect an order, yet you are not obeying a high court order. This is completely wrong, it is insane!”