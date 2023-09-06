From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS), said it has arrested some persons engaged in illegal sale of palliative meant for the public.

DSS Public Relations Officer (PRO) Peter Afunanya, said: “The DSS, has received reports from some state governments relating to diversion or sale of palliatives meant for their citizens.

“Consequently, the Service undertook investigations in that regard and has recovered some of the items as well as apprehended the suspects.

While this operation is ongoing in other states, the Service has for instance, intercepted a suspected syndicate in Nasarawa State, responsible for the diversion and sale of the palliatives meant for the vulnerable in the place. Among those suspects are officials of Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA), and their accomplices in the markets, notably Modern Market, Lafia, where the items were being resold. The suspects have been handed over to the appropriate organization for disciplinary measures.

The Service, therefore, called on members of the public, who may have information relating to this emerging trend to report same to the relevant security agencies for necessary action.