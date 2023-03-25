From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Department of State Service (DSS) has issued a warning about plans by some people to cause violence and disrupt the peace in Nigeria.

DSS Public Relations Officer Peter Afunanya urged those inciting violence to desist from their actions, noting that they would have nothing to gain as it would consume them and the innocent.

Afunanya also cautioned against fake news, hate speech and false narratives as a basis for igniting violence or inciting citizens against the present or incoming administrations at the Federal, State, and Parliamentary levels.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Afunanya said, “The Department of State Service (DSS), again, alerts the public of plans to violently disrupt peace in the country. The Service hereby warns those desperate to cause a breakdown of law and order to desist from that… Those peddling fake news, hate speech and all forms of false narratives as basis to ignite violence or pit the people against the present or incoming administrations, at the Federal, State and Parliamentary levels, should stop forthwith.”

He also emphasised that respected personalities should not use their platforms to mislead or incite citizens, as it does not augur well for peaceful coexistence and general order.

Afunanya added that the DSS would take necessary measures to checkmate these elements who do not wish the country well, and ensure a conducive environment for citizens and residents to pursue their legitimate businesses. He concluded by saying, “A stitch in time, they say, saves nine. Let all be guided.”