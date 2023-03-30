From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) said it has identified some key political actors plotting to install an Interim Government in the country and frustrate the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu from being inaugurated on May 29.

The plot includes embarking on violent protests nationwide to engineer the declaration of a state of emergency as well as securing frivolous court injunctions to stall the inauguration, the DSS said.

The Service said the move being pursued by those it called entrenched interests was not only an aberration but a mischievous way to set aside the constitution and undermine civil rule as well as plunge the country into an avoidable crisis.

It described the move as illegal and unacceptable especially after the peaceful conduct of the just concluded general elections in the country.

DSS public relations officer Peter Afunanya who made this known, said the service would not fold its arm to watch anyone breach the peace in the country and warned those planning to thwart democracy in the country to retract from their devious schemes and orchestrations or have themselves to blame.

Prior to the election there were calls for interim governor. Two major canvassers of the models were legal icon, Afe Babalola and Pastor Chris Okotie. The agitation became louder after the declaration of the All Progressives Congress candidate, Tinubu, as president-elect. The proponents said he should not be inaugurated on May 29, based on complaints by his opponents on the presidential election.

Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Datti Baba-Ahmed, specifically called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Olukayode Ariwoola, the chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), not to inaugurate Tinubu, tagging it an “illegality.”

The two main opposition parties, the PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) have approached the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal seeking to upturn Tinubu’s election. Atiku polled 6,984,520 votes while Obi 6,101,533 votes.

The statement read: “The Department of State Services (DSS) has identified some key players in the plot for an Interim Government in Nigeria. The Service considers the plot, being pursued by these entrenched interests, as not only an aberration but a mischievous way to set aside the constitution and undermine civil rule as well as plunge the country into an avoidable crisis. The illegality is totally unacceptable in a democracy and to the peace loving Nigerians. This is even more so that the machination is taking place after the peaceful conduct of the elections in most parts of the country.

The planners, in their many meetings, have weighed various options, which include, among others, to sponsor endless violent mass protests in major cities to warrant a declaration of State of Emergency. Another is to obtain frivolous court injunctions to forestall the inauguration of new executive administrations and legislative houses at the Federal and State levels.

“The DSS supports the President and Commander-in-Chief in his avowed commitment to a hitch-free handover and will assiduously work in this direction. It also supports the Presidential Transition Council and such other related bodies in the States. It will collaborate with them and sister security and law enforcement agencies to ensure seamless inaugurations come 29th May, 2023.

Consequently, the Service strongly warns those organising to thwart democracy in the country to retract from their devious schemes and orchestrations.

Stakeholders, notably judicial authorities, media and the Civil Society, are enjoined to be watchful and cautious to avoid being used as instruments to subvert peace and stability of the nation. While its monitoring continues, the DSS will not hesitate to take decisive and necessary legal steps against these misguided elements to frustrate their obnoxious intentions.