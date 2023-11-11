From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The family of detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has accused the Department of State Services (DSS) of denying him access to his visitors.

An Abuja High Court had ordered the DSS to allow the IPOB leader unfettered access to his family and lawyers twice a week.

But the family in a statement said the DSS’s action was ostensibly to prevent Kanu’s visitors from knowing the current status of his health condition which it claimed was fast deteriorating.

Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu in a statement said that none of those who went to visit his elder brother on Thursday was allowed to see him.

He wondered why the DSS would suddenly decide to deny Kanu access to his visitors, an action he said, was “a flagrant violation of court order.”

The family alleged that such action raised suspicion that the secret police had something to hide.

“For me, DSS has become a private security company where the authority manages it as his personal family business. I’m yet to know why my brother is still currently in detention against court orders,” Emmanuel stated.