Two teenage tennis prodigies have died in a “catastrophic” head-on crash with an alleged drink driver, sending shockwaves through the sport.

Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz, aged 14, died at the scene of the horror smash in New York this week.

The boys were travelling in an Alfa Romeo with a 16 and 17-year-old, who are currently in a stable condition in hospital following the crash near Jericho on Wednesday evening.

Amandeep Singh, 34, has been charged with driving while intoxicated and manslaughter over the boys’ death.

He allegedly drove the wrong way down the Long Island expressway when he smashed into the boys’ car.

Their car then struck a tree after the collision and Drew and Ethan were pronounced dead.

Singh allegedly tried to flee the scene.

Stephen Fitzpatrick, the captain at Nassau County Police Department, told Long Island Press: “The male subject tried to leave the scene on foot.

“It was probably one of the most catastrophic scenes I have seen in a long time.

“If you had been there, you would have seen the debris field, it was almost like the car exploded.”

Singh has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of manslaughter second degree, vehicular manslaughter, two counts of second degree assault and leaving the scene of a death.

He has been remanded in custody without bail ahead of a court appearance on May 8.

Police later confirmed the teenagers were on their way home from a restaurant after a tennis competition.

Fitzpatrick said: “The kids were on a tennis team for their school.

“They were at a local tennis event and then went to get food at the mall.”

The boys started playing tennis together when they were five and had already made an impact in the tennis world.

Hassenbein was ranked 38th in the US for 14 & Under players.

Tributes poured in since the boy’s tragic passing.

The Roslyn Bulldogs Tennis Instagram account posted: “Drew and Ethan were the best of us.

“They had the biggest hearts and the most contagious smiles.

“They were outstanding tennis players with the brightest futures.

“We will forever miss their laughter and company.

“We love you guys so much, we would do anything for one more second with you both.

“Life is unfair and takes away the best people.

“Fly high boys.”

Long Island Tennis Magazine also took to social media and said: “The Long Island tennis community has suffered a tremendous loss.

“We mourn the tragic passing of Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz, and extend our thoughts and prayers to the Hassenbein’s, Falkowitz’s, the Roslyn tennis team and everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.”