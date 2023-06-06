….peals to Mr. President for immediate action

from Idu Jude Abuja

A civil rights group, under the guise of Center for Democracy and Human Rights, has frowned at what it alleged to be a lip service on the war against drug trafficking in Nigeria by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

In a statement issued by its spokes person Mr. Adebayo Lion Ogorry on Monday and made available to our reporter, its latest condemnation came against the backdrop of seeing “one of the biggest drug barons in the country, by name Afam Mallission Ukatu, being made a co-launcher at a religious event”, which it said, took place “at Oba Akinjobi road Ikeja GRA Lagos, on Sunday, June 4 2023.

The group explained, that the alleged “Billionaire Drug Baron NDLEA, had as at May 22, 2022, told the world in a Press conference that he imported 22 Billion Naira worth of Drugs into Nigeria” is now free and “is moving about and taking part as a socialite in Lagos and other parts of the country spending big at social gatherings”

Allowing Ukatu, to be free in such a manner when the NDLEA staged such a loud media event to announce Ukatu’s arrest would definitely make nonsense of the so-called war against drug trafficking in Nigeria”.

According to the group, Ukatu “has been free since last year, and it is on record that he did a thanksgiving in a Church last November and on Sunday June 4, was the Chief Co-Launcher of the 2023 Harvest launch” of a religious body.

The Center for Democracy and human rights, also condemned, the usual antics of the NDLEA noting that the Police IRT and Abba Kyari who arrested the 2 International drug traffickers that NDLEA claimed to have arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu are still under detention, while the suspected drug pushers are currently working freely.

“Interestingly, these police officers are in detention on false allegations that they tampered with some of the Drugs they recovered and transferred to NDLEA.

while key suspects in this case, the International Drug Traffickers arrested by Police IRT and transferred to NDLEA with the drugs, were released from Suleja Prison on May 19 2023.

The group, however, calls on President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to quickly put a stop to the glorified war against drug dealers by the NDLEA and also release those wrongfully detained without trials.