From Ben Dunno, Warri

The management of Christ MercyLand Deliverance Ministry has dissociated itself from the allegations levelled against two of its staff members by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), insisting it was not part of any conduct contrary to aims and objectives of the mission.

Denouncing the staff namely; Ebipakebina Appeal, who had been working with it as a driver since 2018 and Adewale Abayomi Ayeni, of its Call Centre Unit since 2019, in a statement yesterday, the church described their indictment as a gross violation of the religious and moral standards set by the ministry.

While admitting that even though the indicted suspects had been working with the ministry for some time now, the management noted that it does not have control over the private lives of its employees, especially after the close of work and they have retired to their private lives. It however maintained it would not condone acts that are contrary to the vision on which the ministry was founded, adding that the church would go the extra mile in ensuring the prosecution of anyone under its employment involved in conducts capable of damaging the image it had built over the years. The statement read in part: “The mission disclaims any conduct of her staff especially the two persons mentioned above, that is contrary to the aim and objectives of the ministry (Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry)”.

“This disclaimer is for the information of the general public, particularly the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA),” it concluded.