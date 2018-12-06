Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, has called on monarchs in Yorubaland to shun ego or any form of superiority and rally round one another in the spirit of good brotherliness to bring about development to the land.

The monarch, who made the call in an interview with newsmen, on Thursday, in Ilaro, Ogun State, shortly after he paid a thank-you visit to the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, equally urged the traditional rulers to speak with one voice and embrace cooperation.

Oba Ajayi had on Monday paid similar visits to Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu and the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo.

Akarigbo explained that the visits became imperative considering the show of love and support he received from his colleagues since he assumed the throne of his forebears about a year ago.

“It is imperative for Yoruba Obas to come together. I think part of the problem that we have in Yorubaland is ego. The show of who is superior and at the end of the day, superiority will not bring about development; ego will not bring development to your people and if we don’t speak with one voice they will relegate us to where we ought not to be.

“We are not as divided as people have made it to be, but we do need some cooperation. We need to intensify our effort to integrate and look after each other and this is the only way the Yorubas can take its rightful position in the country,” Oba Ajayi said.

While admonishing politicians on the need to reflect that everything in life is transient and work for the benefit of their people, also charged the electorate to ‘shine their eyes’ in 2019.

“The electorate should shine their eyes. Our politicians should take things easy because it is God that giveth power. They should jettison the attitude of we must be there at all cost.

“They must be able to reflect and see that everything in life is temporary. We will continue to pray for them and we believe that God will give us leaders that we will all be proud of”, he submitted.

Meanwhile, the monarch disclosed that Remoland has achieved a lot during his one year reign due to peaceful coexistence among his people, highlighting the establishment of the Nigerian Immigration Service /Passport Office and the creation of a platform “The Remo Growth Foundation ” as some of the few achievements recorded.