From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

An Officer attached with Kebbi State Area Command of the Nigeria Custom Service(NCS) identified as Aminu Abdullahi has been killed by a driver of a vehicle during his official duty.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command,Mustapha Mubarak confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

Mubarak stated that,the Area Controller,Dr.Ben Oramalugo had commiserated with the family of one officer, Aminu Abdullahi who was killed in the line of duty by an approaching car.

According to him, “the incident took place in the early hours of Thursday, 13th July, 2023 at about 0400Hrs when a 2015 Toyota Corolla model with chassis no: 2TBURHE3FC456204 rammed into the victim along tamac road, Yauri local government area of the state.

“The officer was rushed to General Hospital Yauri for immediate medical attention, after a proper first aid was done; he was transferred to orthopaedic hospital Wammako, in Wammako local government area of Sokoto state. Unfortunately, he gave up the ghost this morning after responding to treatment during the night.

” Thankfully, the suspect named Abdulwasiu Salawudeen who was driving the vehicle had since been brought to the Kebbi Command Headquarters for further investigation”, he said.

Mubarak also explained that the Controller of NCS held parade the first of it kind in three years to invigorate the moral of the officers and men of the Command.

He added that Dr. Oramalugo also

received the Commissioner of Police,Mr. Samuel Titus Musa in his officer, where he sought tight synergy between the two military agencies to curb insecurity and smuggling activities.

According to him, ” Dr. Ben Oramalugo said the essence of the parade was to encourage, instil discipline, bond the officers uniformly and to carry out the Nigeria Customs Service core mandates of revenue generation, suppression of smuggling, trade facilitation, provide security and enhance customs civil relationship to the host communities.

“He also stressed that the officers should be their brother’s keeper and should see each other as brothers in uniform and also help each other with intelligence, reinforcement”.