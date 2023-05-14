• win-win situation for all

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Chief Executive Officer, African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for African Development (AUDA-NEPAD), Princess Gloria Akobundu, has described the recent move to dredge Oguta/Orashi river in Imo state as big economic boost for Nigeria.

She explained that the dredging of the Oguta/Orashi river means that the waterways will be successfully cleaned up and connected to Atlantic Ocean, thus making possible for heavy ships/vessels to berth with products.

Princess Akobundu, encouraged parties involved in the project to ensure its timely completion, stating that successful completion of the project will result in massive economic activities that would culminate in wealth creation for the people.

Princess Akobundu told journalists at a press conference in Abuja, at the weekend, that such projects are what is required to further transform the economy of Nigeria and further open up the country to international businesses using the waterways.

She appreciated the involvement of the private sector in the project which, she said, was a pointer to the seriousness and commitment of the government and parties involved to the project, particularly in its timely completion.

She was particularly impressed with Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, for his visionary leadership and interest in developing the economy of Imo State which led to the flag-off of the project by Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, few weeks ago.

“It’s only a visionary leader that could see the importance and viability of such huge project and key into it. Several past leaders of Imo state have tried to do the project but could not because of one reason or the other. It’s left for the communities involved, the entire Imo state and Nigeria in general to support this laudable project which will have huge economic impact on the economy of Nigeria.

“Obviously, Imo state governor, as a constructive person saw beyond the challenges and other discouragements, apparently drawing strength from the benefits thereof. So, he should be commended for that great vision.

“Oguta lake which many people including past Imo state leaders saw as a holiday resort centre is far beyond that. There are huge economic and social opportunities that are abound there, and that was, perhaps, what Governor Hope Uzodimma saw and keyed into the project.”

She assured the Governor of support from AUDA-NEPAD, in terms of resources mobilization, manpower and logistics, as well as other areas that the African Union Development Agency can help to ensure the success of the project.

Meanwhile, a human right lawyer, Malcolm Omirhobo, in a tweet last week said the flag-off of the dredging of the Oguta Lake/Orashi River to the Atlantic Ocean in Imo State by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, was a step in the right direction and highly commendable, even though it came too late but then it is better late than never.

He wrote: “With the dredging of the Oguta Lake/Orashi River to the Atlantic Ocean in Imo State, I hope other parts of Nigeria with this kind of potentials like Delta, Edo, Ondo are taking cue. This is part of the restructuring that we are taking about.

“I urge the entire good people of the South East zone and their governments to take pride and interest in the dredging of the Oguta Lake/Orashi River to the Atlantic Ocean in Imo State because their prosperity lies in there. This is part of the autonomy that we are talking about.”