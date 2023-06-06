By Steve Agbota, Lagos

The West Africa Students’ Union Parliament (WASUP) Kwame-Nkrumah has awarded a relationship management expert, renowned counsellor and mentor, Dr Stephanie Oarhe the Jewel of Inestimable Value award for helping people build strong and lasting relationships.

The award is in recognition of her Pan-African exemplary leadership in the areas of relationship management, counselling, and mentorship.

Dr Oarhe is the president and founder of Heart2Heart Foundation, a non-profit organisation that focuses on building successful families through education, counselling, and awareness campaigns.

She is also the co-senior pastor of Hilltop International Christian Centre, one of the fastest-growing churches in Nigeria.

In a statement, Accepting the award, Dr Oarhe said she was humbled and honoured to receive the award. She said she was committed to continuing her work to help people build strong and lasting relationships.

“I am grateful to WASUP for this recognition, It is a reminder that my work is making a difference in the lives of others. I will continue to work tirelessly to help people build successful families and communities,” she said.

The Jewel of Inestimable Value Award is one of the highest honours bestowed by WASUP. It is awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to the Pan-African movement.

Dr Stephanie Oarhe is a well-deserved recipient of this award. She is a true leader who is making a difference in the lives of people across Africa.