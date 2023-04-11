Dr. Hassan Ismail, CEO of fast-growing Lagos real estate development company, Eystone, has underscored the importance of digital strategy and data-driven decision making in driving business success and growth.

The real estate expert addressed business leaders during a recent Digital Strategy Bootcamp he organized for CEOs in Lagos through his consulting company, Hassan Ismail Consulting.

Held at Marriot Hotel, Ikeja, the Bootcamp was aimed at empowering business leaders with the necessary tools to drive revenue growth through digital channels. The event attracted CEOs from various industries who wanted to learn how to leverage digital technologies to boost their businesses. Through practical sessions on social media marketing, lead capture and customer relationship management, participants gained invaluable insights into how to develop and implement effective digital strategies.

As the business world continues to rapidly evolve, digital transformation has become an essential tool for companies looking to remain competitive and achieve success in the digital age. Therefore, initiatives like Hassan Ismail’s Digital Strategy Bootcamp have become invaluable in helping business leaders to adopt the necessary digital strategies critical to the success and growth of their businesses.

According to Dr Hassan Ismail, the importance of digital strategy for CEOs in today’s business world cannot be overemphasized.

“Those who fail to embrace digital transformation risk being left behind, and those who can leverage digital technologies to their advantage will be the ones who thrive.”

The business tycoon also explained that, in today’s digital age, businesses have access to vast amounts of data, and CEOs who know how to use this data to drive growth and innovation are well-positioned to succeed. Participants also learned about the need for continuous learning and innovation, as well as best practices in digital marketing, website development, and online reputation management.

He showed a practical lead generation funnel that his company uses to capture real estate buyers to his business and how participants can duplicate and domesticate the same system.

The success of the Digital Strategy Bootcamp for CEOs organized by Eystone Development serves as a testament to the growing recognition of the importance of digital transformation in the business world. By empowering business leaders with the skills and knowledge needed to drive revenue growth through digital channels, Eystone Development is playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of business in Nigeria and beyond.