From Uche Usim, Abuja

Barely four months of functioning in acting capacity, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has confirmed Dr Isa Abdulmumin as the substantive Director, Corporate Communications Department (CCD) of the flagship banking sector regulator.

He was appointed acting Director on February 24, following the retirement of his predecessor, Mr Osita Nwanisobi, who clocked 60 years by then.

Before his latest elevation, he was a Deputy Director of the CCD, a position he handled with dexterity and unrivaled passion.

Dr AbdulMumin is a hardworking CBN staff who delivers his mandate with tact and precision.

He has been applauded in several quarters as a strategic media relations professional.

He has been part of the construction crew at the apex bank driving various reforms and programmes like the eNaira, naira redesign and cashless policy, among others.

They are all geared towards revamping the economy and planting it on success path.

Dr AbdulMumin possesses decades of cognate experience in business reporting and strategic marketing communication.