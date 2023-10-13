IT may serve to recall an incident in the

1980 American presidential election for a

good illustration of the battle ahead in the

November 11 governorship poll in Bay-

elsa State. In the final week of campaign

between the candidate of ruling Democratic

Party, President Jimmy Carter, and Republi-

can nominee, Ronald Reagan, they were put

on debate. In the course of the exercise, Rea-

gan posed what has become one of the most

important campaign questions of all time:

“Are you better off today than you were four

years ago?” Carter answered, “No”. And that

cost him re-election.

In the Bayelsa election, Governor Douye

Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

and Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives

Congress (APC) are the major candidates. If

Sylva throws a similar challenge as Reagan

put before Carter to Diri, it is not likely

that the response would be the same. The

APC candidate had governed the state for

five years, while Diri has been in office for

less than four years. Within the periods,

Bayelsans know the difference. Diri has a

brilliant performance profile he brandishes

in asking the voters in the state to return

him to Government House.

He believes his accomplishments in his

first tenure will speak for him. As a student

of Political Science, Diri knows that success

in politics depends largely on the results a

political office-holder is able to deliver. In

other words, performance is a key factor

that can infuse any elected leader with

genuine sense of self-confidence to seek a

renewal of his mandate, in a free and trans-

parent process.

That is why he insists on his work speak-

ing for him. The other day, Abubakar Saad

III, the Sultan of Sokoto, was in the state

to inaugurate the newly completed 10.2km

Glory Drive dual carriageway. The road,

which was started by the administration of

President Goodluck Jonathan when he was

governor, stretches from Onopa, in the heart

of Yenagoa, the capital city, through several

communities and terminates at Igbogene.

That is aside from over 50 internal roads

done by the state government.

He has also started work on the Nembe-

Brass road, which had been abandoned by

previous administrations in the state and

the federal government. Diri explained the

reasons behind the construction of the road

as being beyond political considerations but

about the economic benefits to the state and

the country. He said embarking on the proj-

ect, which is a federal road in the Bayelsa

East Senatorial District, was borne out of his

strong desire to create access to the Atlantic

Ocean in order to harness its abundant

natural resources. On completion, the road

will enhance the blue economy of the state.

“The Nembe-Brass road is not a politi-

cal project. It is the major project I have

brought to the people of Okpoama and

the Bayelsa East Senatorial District,” he

enthused. Sylva, incidentally, hails from that

zone.

But you will be getting it wrong if you

think that, for Diri, it is all about building

roads and bridges. He also gives consider-

ations to the human capital development of

the state, hence boosting small and medium

enterprises with N200,000 per two persons

in the 105 wards in the state, monthly. Add

that to the automatic payment of pension

and gratuity to retirees in the state, regular

payment of salary, youth empowerment,

development of New Yenagoa, and the improved security in the state. In educa-

tion, there is a policy to de-emphasize paper

qualification for science education, hence

the massive investment in science and

technological institutions. Perhaps, where

he has recorded the most impressive impact

is in shifting the youths in the state from

militancy to productivity.

“Looking at what we have done in just

three and a half years, our people say we

can’t go back to Egypt,” Diri said, in a clear

broadside to Sylva, recently. Indigenes

and non-indigenes of the state attest to

the governor’s scorecard of achievements.

Some weeks ago, the monarchs in the state

and leadership of the Christian community

openly agreed that he was on course and en-

dorsed him for another term. The Nigerian

Guild of Editors (NGE), in a rare outing,

equally admitted that Diri was doing well.

From Osun State came accolades by

Governor Ademola Adeleke that Diri was

performing well. Adeleke, who made the re-

marks at the inauguration of the Elebele AIT

road, on the outskirts of Yenagoa, tasked

Bayelsans not to change a winning and per-

forming team as represented by Governor

Douye Diri at the November 11 poll.

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwo-

ri, made similar comments, in fact, describ-

ing Senator Diri as a true servant-leader

working for the development and trans-

formation of the state, hence deserving a second term. Oborevwori made the remarks

at the inauguration of Etegwe Bridge and

upgrade of Etegwe-Edepie-Tombia Round-

about and Agilobi Road, Yenagoa.

In Latin, the saying, Vox Populi, Vox

Dei (the voice of the people is the voice of

God) means much. That should count for

the governor on November 11. It is not for

nothing that he calls himself the Miracle

Governor. There is a hand of destiny in his

coming to office. He was already in court

challenging the declaration of David Lyon,

the APC candidate, as the winner of the

November 16, 2019, governorship election

in the state. Diri had the upper hand before

the election. But on the election day, which

was marked by high-scale irregularities,

Lyon was declared the winner. The shock

was unprecedented. Aside from Lyon not

being popular, the APC had no foothold in

Bayelsa.

But the victory song did not last. In fact,

three days to the election, there were some

developments that eventually turned the

tide against Lyon. A Federal High Court in

Abuja had on November 12, 2019, dis-

qualified his running mate, Biobarakuma

Degi-Eremienyo in the election for submit-

ting forged certificates to the Independent

National Electoral Commission (INEC).

APC had appealed the judgment at the

Appeal Court and received favourable judg-

ment. But the Supreme Court, on Thursday,

February 13, upturned the verdict of the

Appeal Court and upheld the judgment of

the Federal High Court.

The apex court nullified the election of

Lyon and Degi-Eremienyo, who were on the

Parade Ground preparing to be inaugurated

into office on Friday, February 14. Diri

counts the turn of events as a reason to

thank God and deliver service to Bayelsa.

Competing with Sylva, he knows, is not go-

ing to be a tea party. But he has run a good

race and kept the faith, expecting the voters

to reward him with another term.